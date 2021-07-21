Scientists discover evidence that a dinosaur-killing asteroid was responsible for a mile-high tsunami.

Huge fossilized waves discovered underground in Louisiana corroborate the notion that a large asteroid impacted the sea near Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula 66 million years ago, generating a mile-high tsunami.

Scientists assume that a space rock collided with the sea, kicking up a covering of dust that blacked out the sun for an extended period of time, lowering temperatures and eventually eradicating the dinosaurs.

The Chicxulub collision, which occurred in the Gulf of Mexico, caused a tsunami. According to some estimates, the fatal wave was a mile tall. The tsunami slammed into North America, followed by lesser waves.

Scientists believe they’ve found proof of that occurrence in central Louisiana.

Sean Gulick, a geophysicist at the University of Texas, stated, “It’s amazing to finally have confirmation of something that has been postulated for a long time.”

Scientists employ industrial hammers or set off explosives in the ground to find old constructions underneath. Seismic equipment analyze vibrations in order to create images based on reflections from the various layers of rock and sediment beneath them.

Energy corporations employ the same method to hunt for gas and oil, giving a plethora of data for scientists to study, particularly in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Gary Kinsland, a geophysicist at the University of Louisiana, got seismic photos from Devon Energy more than a decade ago.

Kinsland believed the location provided clues about what happened in the shallow waters along what was then the North American coastline — now well inland — because sea levels were higher at the time of the asteroid strike.

Kinsland and his colleagues looked at a stratum around 1,500 meters (just under a mile) beneath the surface and discovered prehistoric ripples spaced up to a half-mile apart and averaging about 3 feet in height.

The ripples, according to scientists, are the imprint of the tsunami’s waves as they reached the coast in 197-foot-deep water, disrupting sediments on the seabed.

The ripples, according to scientists, are the imprint of the tsunami's waves as they reached the coast in 197-foot-deep water, disrupting sediments on the seabed.

The mega-ripples' orientation was also consistent with the Chicxulub impact, according to Kinsland, and the position was optimal for conserving the ripples for eons. "The water was so deep that even regular storm waves couldn't disrupt what was down once the tsunami had passed.