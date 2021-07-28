Scientists Discover a ‘Very Exciting’ Unique Exoplanet With More Water Than Earth by Accident

Scientists have stumbled upon information on a “extremely fascinating” planet orbiting a neighboring star system that is thought to have more water than Earth.

The planet, known as Nu2 Lupi d, aroused scientific curiosity after researchers discovered it using the European Space Agency’s Cheops spacecraft.

It circles a sun-like star 50 light years distant from us that is observable with the naked eye, has a temperate atmosphere, and appears to have a lot of water.

Previous examinations of the star Nu2 Lupi revealed that it has three planets around it: b, c, and d. This prompted researchers to believe that the planet was there.

The European Southern Observatory in Chile first found them in 2019, and subsequent investigations verified that Nu2 Lupi is one of only three naked-eye stars with many planets around it.

According to Laetitia Delrez, a researcher at the University of Liege in Belgium who was part of the team engaged in the latest observations of Nu2 Lupi d, such stars are of “great importance” because they can help researchers understand how planets develop in the first place.

According to a press statement, Delrez and the colleagues had intended to monitor only planets b and c around Nu2 Lupi, but were astounded when they unintentionally spotted the transit of planet d as well.

Planets orbiting other stars can be found using a technique known as transit photometry, which involves astronomers peering at a star and looking for any dips in brightness. As the planet circles around the star, these dips indicate that a planet has passed between the telescope and the star.

Researchers used Cheops to discover that planet d has a radius 2.5 times that of Earth and orbits its star every 107 days or so. It also has a mass of 8.8 times that of Earth and would orbit between Mercury and Venus in our solar system.

In addition, Planet d appears to contain more water than Earth. However, scientists believe it will be either high-pressure ice or hot water vapor.

According to Enric Pall, a co-author of, neither planet d nor planets c or b would be habitable. This is a condensed version of the information.