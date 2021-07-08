Scientists Discover a Massive Galactic Structure in Space by Accident

Astronomers have unintentionally uncovered a massive, previously undiscovered cosmic structure that could revolutionize our understanding of how stars form.

The structure, which is made up of an enormous mass of gas, stretches across the Milky Way Galaxy’s disk and possibly beyond its outskirts.

A group of astronomers led by Ron Allen, a professor at Johns Hopkins University’s physics and astronomy department, made the finding.

Astronomers refer to the empty space between stars and planets as the vacuum of space.

When one looks at the Universe on a large enough scale, though, it becomes clear that even space isn’t completely empty. Instead, it’s filled with what’s known as the interstellar medium, a low-density mixture of gas and dust.

This gas is assumed to be primarily composed of molecular hydrogen (H2) and other molecules.

Because H2 is rarely detected, astronomers must instead hunt for other molecules mixed in with interstellar gas that can be used to infer its presence, such as carbon monoxide (CO) or OH gas (typically carbon monoxide). Tracers are the name for these additional compounds.

While working on something else in 2012, Allen discovered OH emission but no CO emission by mistake. This OH, he reasoned, might allude to a vast cloud of H2.

To see if they could use OH as an H2 tracer by observing it with the Green Bank Telescope (GBT), the world’s largest fully steerable radio telescope, he teamed up with Dave Hogg of the National Radio Astronomy Observatory in Virginia, as well as Philip Engelke and Michael Busch, both Ph.D. students at Johns Hopkins University.

They discovered that OH can be utilized as an H2 gas tracer. “While it required extensive exposure durations, the OH observations began filling in the gaps between prior CO observations, demonstrating molecular gas as a major component in the formation of our Galaxy,” the Green Bank Observatory stated in a statement.

Then, throughout the telescope's whole field of view, Engelke discovered a big, faint spot.