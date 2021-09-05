Scientists Discover a Fossil of a ‘Vicious African Whale’ With Legs and a Crocodile Snout.

Scientists suggest that the fossilized bones of a previously unknown four-legged “vicious African whale” species discovered in Egypt — with a crocodile-like mouth — constitute a crucial link in the mammal’s journey from land to sea.

During the middle Eocene Epoch, the 43-million-year-old amphibious species, which weighed more than 1,300 pounds and was nearly 10 feet long, is thought to have controlled both land and sea. That’s a period of time in prehistory that lasted 56 million years and ended 33.9 million years ago.

The fossils were discovered in the Faiyum Oasis, a dip in the desert about 80 miles from Cairo, by a team of scientists and experts from Mansoura University and Egypt’s Environment and Scientific Research ministries. The oasis where the Nile River flowed millions of years ago is now home to the Lake of Qarun, which is much smaller than it once was.

The extinct whale was given the name Phiomicetus anubis in honor of Anubis, the ancient Egyptian god of the dead.

Minister of the Environment Dr. Yasmine Fouad wrote on Facebook, “The research finds the oldest and most aggressive African whale.”

According to the Ministry of Environment, the whale’s remains were extracted in 2008, but analysis did not begin until nine years later, and it was only this year that the kind of whale was confirmed.

According to Mohamed Sameh, a paleontologist at the Ministry of Environment, “the anatomical research of this fossil indicated that the whale has a very strong bite [that]might trump the lethal crocodile bite.”

The discovery, according to the authors, could help academics comprehend the “biogeography and feeding ecology of early whales,” according to a research article published Aug. 25 by the Royal Society in its biology journal Proceedings B.

The enormous species could walk on land and swim, as well as smell and hear, according to Sameh.

The fossilized remains of the skull, chest cage bones, and lower jaw pieces were retrieved and studied. “Its jaw implies it had a formidable bite, potentially stronger than crocodiles,” Sameh explained. “The fossil’s morphology more closely resembles a land-dwelling animal than an aquatic species.”

He reflected on previously discovered deep-ocean animals. This is a condensed version of the information.