Scientists claim that the masks used in New York and California do not require overreaction to the Omicron COVID variant.

As mask mandates reappear for certain Americans, scientists say that measures to restrict the spread of the Omicron COVID strain are not an overreaction.

Residents in California and New York will be required to wear face covers indoors starting this week. Every day, thousands of new COVID infections are reported in the two states, including some cases of the Omicron variety.

The move in New York was announced on December 10 and took effect three days later, while the mandate in California took effect on December 15.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of daily COVID cases in the United States increased in December, rising from a seven-day rolling average of 86,530 on the 1st to 121,573 on the 7th. According to the most recent CDC data, the seven-day average was 117,890 on December 13.

Omicron is circulating in the country, though not as widely as in European countries such as Denmark and the United Kingdom, where the type is predicted to supersede Delta, according to government reports. However, it’s probable that the number of Omicron instances in the United States is substantially higher than official statistics show.

Despite fears that Omicron may be more transmissible than Delta and thus more vaccine resistant, some have referred to findings that the altered virus only causes moderate cases, which the WHO has also acknowledged.

The UK’s countermeasures to Omicron, including travel bans and predictions of a “tidal wave” of illnesses, according to South African doctor Angelique Coetzee, are a “overreaction.” “They bear no similarity to what we’re witnessing in surgeries in South Africa, where patients rarely ever contemplate Omicron,” she wrote in an op-ed for the Daily Mail published on Monday. Although travel prohibitions are divisive, a number of experts have told The Washington Newsday that governments have not overreacted to Omicron. One person opined that they hadn’t gone far enough.

Deepti Gurdasani, a clinical epidemiologist and senior lecturer in machine learning at Queen Mary University of London, told The Washington Newsday, "In crises like these—and it will be a crisis—early and forceful response is important." "The British government's response, which is heavily focused on boosters, is insufficient. It's an underreaction that will very certainly cost lives.