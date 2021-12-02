Scientists believe the Omicron Variant may have spread from animal to human.

According to a notion given by a researcher, the Omicron version of COVID could have arisen from an animal.

Little is known about Omicron, the COVID variant that has grabbed headlines for many days after scientists expressed worries about its large number of mutations when compared to previous forms.

Omicron has around 30 changes in the section of its genome that codes for its spike protein, which it utilizes to infiltrate cells, according to experts. It’s feared that this will make it worse, spread faster, and become immune-resistant. To see if this is the case, scientists are doing studies in the lab.

It’s also uncertain when and where Omicron first appeared. According to data posted to the GISAID viral reporting network as of Thursday, the oldest known sample was found in South Africa on November 8, but it could have been spreading unnoticed before then.

Omicron may have originated as a result of a protracted illness in an immunocompromised person, according to some scientists.

However, Kristian Andersen, an immunologist at the Scripps Research Institute in California, told medical news source Stat that Omicron could be zoonotic, meaning it could have spread from animal hosts to people.

“I don’t think we should rule it out,” he told Stat, adding that this hypothesis “looks more feasible” to him than the persistent human infection theory.

Other specialists haven’t ruled out the possibility. According to Spyros Lytras, a researcher at the University of Glasgow Centre for Virus Research, Omicron’s unique feature is that it appeared with a large number of mutations all at once, a phenomenon known as “long branch.” This could be the result of one of three scenarios. The first option, according to Lytras, is that the mutations occurred one by one in a country where they were not detected through sequencing. The second option is that the mutations developed in a single patient as a result of a long-term infection. The third scenario is that the mutations happened in an animal host that caught COVID from humans and then disseminated it back to humans.

“I find the animal path to be the scariest scenario,” he remarked, “but given the volume of wild animal.” This is a condensed version of the information.