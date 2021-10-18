Scientists are warning about a woman’s lung cancer shrinking after she took CBD oil.

Following the publication of a study of a lady whose lung cancer tumor reduced after taking regular dosages of CBD oil, scientists have cautioned caution.

CBD oil, a non-psychoactive compound produced from hemp or cannabis plants, has been linked to a number of health advantages, including pain alleviation and anxiety reduction.

According to MedicalNewsToday, others have also asked if CBD may be utilized as a cancer treatment, but the evidence is still ambiguous.

On October 14, the British Medical Journal published a case report on a woman in her 80s who was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2018 after going to the doctor with a persistent cough.

The woman, a 68-pack-a-year smoker, was given surgery and radiotherapy for her cancer, but she declined both, so physicians chose to merely watch and wait by performing regular scans.

Despite the fact that the woman continued to smoke and was not receiving any conventional treatment, repeated CT scans over the next two and a half years revealed that her lung tumor looked to be diminishing over time, according to the case study.

In June 2018, the lesion in her lungs was measured at 41 millimeters, but by February 2021, it had shrunk to 10 millimeters.

When doctors contacted her to discuss this, she admitted that she had been self-treating with “CBD oil” after a family member recommended her to do so immediately after her 2018 diagnosis.

The woman was drinking 0.5 milliliters of the oil twice or three times a day. The oil “appears to have had a good effect on her condition,” according to the case report authors, but they couldn’t prove it convincingly.

“While there is certainly a possibility for cannabinoids to be employed as a primary or adjunct cancer treatment,” the report notes, “more research is needed to establish exactly which chemical acts against which specific cancer cell type.”

Previous studies have “failed to concur on the value of cannabis as a cancer treatment,” according to the report.

Meanwhile, scientists who were not engaged in the case study have stated that while the instance appears promising, caution should be exercised.

Professor David Nutt of Imperial College London’s Edmond J Safra Chair in Neuropsychopharmacology told Science. This is a condensed version of the information.