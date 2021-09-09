Scientists are keeping a close eye on a mutated COVID variant to see where it came from.

The Mu version of COVID, which has been in the United States for some months, is being monitored by researchers. On August 30, the World Health Organization identified the variant, also known as B.1.621, as a Variant of Interest (VOI).

According to Outbreak.info, which aggregates virus sequencing data from the GISAID database, it has made multiple headlines since then, with cases recorded in every U.S. state except Nebraska.

According to the WHO, Mu was originally discovered in Colombia in January of this year. Since then, outbreaks have occurred in countries across the globe, including South America and Europe.

As of August 29, more than 4,500 Mu sequences had been uploaded to GISAID from 39 countries, according to the WHO’s weekly epidemiological bulletin.

At the time, the variation was particularly common in Colombia and Ecuador, with prevalence rates of 39 percent and 13 percent, respectively.

According to Outbreak.info, the global number of sequences has risen to 5,309 as of September 8, including 2,314 in the United States.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the variant makes up only a small percentage of COVID samples in the United States, therefore this could represent an increase.

According to the data, Mu accounted for only 0.1 percent of COVID samples sequenced in the week ending September 4. The considerably more common Delta form, on the other hand, was found in nearly all of the samples.

Based on Mu’s mutations, experts believe the variant may pose some resistance to vaccinations and natural antibodies, according to available evidence.

“The mix of alterations is prompting concern that this version of the virus may be able to bypass human immune system, particularly antibody defenses,” Francesca Beaudoin, interim chair of epidemiology at Brown University School of Public Health, told This website earlier this month.

“This could indicate that vaccination is less successful against this variation, as well as other treatments (monoclonal antibodies), but these theories need to be tested.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), noted in a press conference on September 2 that the variation included changes that "indicate that it may elude some antibodies," but that "there isn't a."