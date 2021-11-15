Scientists are divided on whether the Paris Climate Agreement will meet its goals. Optimistic vs. ‘No Backbone’

Following COP26, scientists are divided on whether the final agreement reached at the United Nations Climate Summit will be sufficient to tackle climate change.

Many scientists are divided on whether the proposed 1.5-degree Celsius limit will be beneficial. Following the announcement of the accord at COP26, the Associated Press met with 13 scientists, who had diverse opinions to the new venture. Some scientists are cautiously enthusiastic about the new agreement, but the countries participating will have to put in a lot of effort to make it a reality.

Michael Mann, a climate scientist at Pennsylvania State University, is one of them.