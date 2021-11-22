Scientists are considering creating a magnetic field around Mars in order to colonize there.

We’re in the beginning of a new era in space travel, with everyone from NASA to Elon Musk’s SpaceX expressing interest in transporting humans to Mars and maybe establishing permanent communities there.

However, the lack of a strong, worldwide magnetic field on Mars, similar to that of Earth, poses a significant barrier to long-term habitation. An multinational team of scientists considers how establishing an artificial magnetosphere around the planet might be conceivable in a new research published in the journal Acta Astronautica.

While this proposal may seem far-fetched, the team—which includes two NASA scientists and one Princeton University professor—examines how it might be done in principle.

The study’s authors said, “If humanity is ever to consider major, long-term colonization of Mars, the resources required would be considerable.” “In order to maintain a long-term human presence on Mars, substantial consideration must be given to terraforming the planet.”

“Having the protection of a planetary magnetic field—which Mars currently lacks—is a fundamental condition for such terraforming.” For the first time, we examine the practical and engineering issues that affect the possibility of building an artificial magnetic field capable of encircling Mars in this paper.” The Earth’s magnetosphere shields the world from cosmic rays, which are high-energy particles that travel at nearly the speed of light through space. It also allows our planet to keep its atmosphere, which would otherwise be torn away by big solar storms passing through.

While there are minor locations on Mars where a surface magnetic field still exists, these zones are limited to the planet’s southern hemisphere and are not broad or powerful enough to provide adequate security for any future settlement.

The experts don’t argue for the need for an artificial magnetosphere on Mars, nor do they address the likelihood of mankind inhabiting the planet; instead, they lay out the advantages and disadvantages of several technical options.

“With a new era of space exploration on the horizon, now is the moment to begin thinking about these new and ambitious future concepts, as well as to begin bridging crucial knowledge gaps,” the authors stated.

Multiple technological solutions for creating an artificial are presented by the researchers. This is a condensed version of the information.