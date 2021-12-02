Scientists are baffled as to why a little galaxy has an unusually large black hole.

An exceptionally huge black hole has been spotted in a small satellite galaxy falling towards the Milky Way, according to astronomers.

At the center of the dwarf galaxy is a black hole. The Milky Way’s satellite galaxy Leo I is nearly as large as the supermassive black hole at its center. The Astrophysical Journal reported the findings.

“There is no explanation for this kind of black hole in dwarf spheroidal galaxies,” Mara José Bustamante, a PhD graduate of the University of Texas at Austin and co-author of the paper on the discoveries, stated in a statement.

The findings may not only shake up astrophysical models of galaxy evolution, but they may also aid scientists in better understanding how the enigmatic element dark matter—which makes up the majority of a galaxy’s mass content—is dispersed throughout galactic structures.

The dwarf galaxy Leo I was chosen for investigation because, unlike other galaxies surrounding the Milky Way, it appears to have very little dark matter.

The astronomers made this discovery by looking at Leo I’s dark matter profile, which shows how dark matter density changes from the dwarf galaxy’s outer border to its center. The gravitational pull of Leo I’s dark matter content on its stars is measured to achieve this.

Dark matter differs from the ordinary stuff we see all around us in that it interacts with other matter and light only weakly. The only quantifiable interaction that dark matter has is with gravity. That is, its effect on stars and other cosmic bodies may be inferred.

The more stuff that is confined in the orbits of stars as they move faster. This allowed the researchers to see if the density of dark matter in Leo I grows as you get closer to the dwarf galaxy’s core.

Previous studies of Leo I, which focused more on the velocities of individual stars, had neglected this middle region. The scientists discovered that there was a bias towards low-velocity stars in previous observations. The amount of matter that appeared to be enclosed within the star’s orbits was reduced as a result of this.

The astronomers discovered that by removing this bias, the quantity of material confined at the center increased. This is a condensed version of the information.