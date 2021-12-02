Scientists are astounded by a dinosaur tail discovered in Chile.

Chilean paleontologists presented their findings on a dinosaur discovered three years ago in Patagonia that had an extremely unique tail that had scholars baffled on Wednesday.

The remnants of the Stegouros elengassen were discovered during digs in 2018 at Cerro Guido, a location noted for containing numerous fossils, by a team that initially thought they were dealing with an already-known dinosaur species until they examined its tail.

“That was the biggest surprise,” one of the paleontologists, Alexander Vargas, remarked. “This edifice is very incredible.” During a presentation of the discovery at the University of Chile, the researcher added, “The tail was covered with seven pairs of osteoderms… producing a weapon utterly unlike anything we know in any dinosaur.”

The osteoderms, which are bony plaque structures found in the skin’s dermal layers, were aligned on either side of the tail, giving it the appearance of a big fern.

Paleontologists have unearthed 80 percent of the dinosaur’s skeleton, putting its age between 71 and 74.9 million years ago. It was about seven feet long, weighed 150 kilos (330 pounds), and was a herbivore.

The animal could represent a previously unknown lineage of armored dinosaurs never seen in the southern hemisphere but already identified in the northern section of the continent, according to the scientists, who published their findings in the journal Nature.

“We have no idea why (the tail) developed. We do know that distinct armored dinosaur groups appear to have developed different osteoderm-based protection systems separately “Sergio Soto, another team member, agreed.

The Cerro Guido area, located 15 kilometers south of Santiago in the Las Chinas valley, runs for 3,000 kilometers (1,800 miles). Numerous fossils can be found in various rock outcrops.

Scientists were able to deduce from the findings that modern-day America and Antarctica were formerly close neighbors millions of years ago.

“We have two armored dinosaurs there that are closely related to the Stegouros,” Soto said. “There is strong evidence that there is a biogeographic link with other parts of the planet, in this case Antarctica and Australia, because we have two armored dinosaurs there that are closely related to the Stegouros.”