Scientist: ‘We Can’t Live In A World Without The Amazon.’

Erika Berenguer, an Amazon ecologist from the Universities of Oxford and Lancaster, is one of the most notable experts examining how the jungle functions when humans disrupt it.

The 38-year-old Brazilian was asked by AFP to break down the latest Amazon findings and what it implies for us all.

“The outcomes are simply appalling. They correspond to debates concerning the ‘tipping point’ (at which the rainforest would die off and turn from carbon absorber to carbon emitter).

“According to one study, the temperature in the southeast Amazon has climbed by 2.5 degrees Celsius during the dry season” (over the past 40 years). That’s really apocalyptic.

“I’m not sure even academics were expecting that.” The Paris Agreement aims to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius; 2.5 degrees in the Amazon is enormous.

“We’ve noticed a 34% decrease in precipitation in the northeast Amazon during the peak dry season” (from August to October).

“The upshot of all of this is that if the environment becomes hotter and dryer, flames will spread further into the forest.” As a result, it creates a feedback loop, a vicious circle of agony.” ” That, my friends, is the million-dollar question. We won’t know when we’ve reached the tipping point until we’ve passed it. That is how a tipping point is defined. However, different regions of the Amazon are moving at different speeds toward it.

“It’s the end if we pass the tipping point.” That is not something I say lightly. We’re talking about the world’s most biodiverse region crumbling.

“Millions of people are becoming climate refugees.” Rainfall patterns in South America are being altered.

“We don’t have hydroelectricity without rain, thus it implies the collapse of industry in Brazil, and thus the collapse of one of the world’s major economies, and one of the world’s largest food supplies.”

“Without the Amazon, we wouldn’t be able to live.” “Chocolate” (laughs).

“However, there is a glimmer of hope for change.” Between 2004 and 2012, I witnessed a reduction in deforestation of more than 80%. It wasn’t a simple task.

“You’ll need cooperation from a number of (government) agencies. But they managed to pull it off. So, why aren’t we able to see it?” There are numerous levels of solutions available globally for everyone. Everyone must make an effort to lessen their carbon impact. Nobody is going back to live in a cave, but we must all consider deeply on what we can do.

“We must also apply pressure.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.