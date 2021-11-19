Scientist reports on the first Wuhan Covid case days after it was first reported.

The first instance of Covid-19, found in Wuhan, China, and reported to the World Health Organization as such, occurred days later and at an animal market, according to a prominent scientist who published an article in the journal Science on Thursday.

The first documented case of Covid-19, rather than being a male who had never visited the Wuhan market where wild and domestic animals were sold, turned out to be a lady who had worked there, according to virologist Michael Worobey.

That crucial piece of information, combined with Worobey’s examination of other early Covid-19 cases in the city, plainly points to the virus having originated in an animal.

Experts have been debating the virus’s origins since the pandemic began almost two years ago, despite the lack of conclusive evidence.

Worobey was one of a group of 15 specialists who wrote a column in Science in mid-May urging careful study of the theory that the virus had spilled from a Wuhan facility.

He suggested in his most recent publication that his investigation into the outbreak’s origin “provides substantial evidence of a live-animal market origin of the pandemic.”

One criticism of the market theory was that because health authorities issued a warning about cases of a suspicious disease linked to the market as early as December 30, 2019, there would have been a bias that led to more cases being identified there than elsewhere, because attention had already been drawn to it.

To refute this claim, Worobey examined cases reported by two hospitals prior to the notice being issued.

Those cases were likewise largely tied to the market, and those that weren’t were nonetheless clustered geographically near it.

“Half of the early cases in this city of 11 million people are related to a place the size of a soccer field,” Worobey told the New York Times.

“If the outbreak didn’t start at the market, it becomes very difficult to explain that pattern.”

Another critique of the hypothesis was that the first case found had nothing to do with the market.

According to Worobey, the individual originally described as patient zero did not become unwell until December 16, despite the WHO report claiming he had been sick since December 8.

