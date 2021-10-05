Science is looking for ancient plants to help save some of our favorite foods.

Experts suggest that items we take for granted, such as a bowl of rice or a cup of coffee, could become much scarcer unless we can make them resistant to climate change.

Humans have been employing selective breeding for over 10,000 years to adapt fruits and vegetables to specific growing circumstances that are changing at an alarming rate nowadays.

Moreover, the same breeding that made crops profitable has rendered them sensitive to rising temperatures, drought, severe rains, new blights, and insect plagues.

“You lose certain types of genes when you pick ‘for the best’ qualities (such higher yields),” Benjamin Kilian, project lead for the Crop Wild Relatives Project at Crop Trust, told AFP.

“During the history of domestication, we lost genetic variety… as a result, the elite crops’ ability to adapt to the future – to climate change and other difficulties – is limited.”

The solution, according to scientists, may be to reintroduce genetic diversity by returning to the wild relatives of domesticated crops.

According to a research published in May, global warming threatens to move roughly a third of agricultural production outside of its ideal growing climate.

Climate change is expected to reduce potato and sweet potato harvests by 32% by 2060, according to the International Potato Center, while coffee growers are expected to lose half of their suited areas by 2050, according to some projections.

Rice, the world’s most important staple food crop, releases large amounts of methane while it is grown, contributing significantly to global warming. Rising sea levels are also a hazard, as they may add too much salt to the water that floods rice crops.

Older varieties of these crops may have had tolerance to salt water or high temperatures encoded in their genes, and specialists are searching for their wild forebears to recover them.

“We’ll need to use as much biodiversity as we can… since it decreases risks and gives us options,” says Biodiversity International agriculture expert Marleni Ramirez.

Gene banks, such as the Kew Millennium Seed Bank, which comprises approximately 40,000 species of wild plants, are one potential resource.

“However, not all wild relatives are in the gene banks,” Kilian points out.

Instead, he claims that it is left to experienced botanists to conduct a time-consuming search in the wild, where success is often dependent on luck.

The Global Crop Diversity Trust collected over 4,600 samples from 371 wild cousins of 28 key crops between 2013 and 2018, including wheat, rice, sweet potatoes, bananas, and apples.

Aaron Davis is a botanist who works at. Brief News from Washington Newsday.