Science-based ghost hunters reveal what other paranormal investigators miss.

As Halloween approaches, ideas of ghosts, ghouls, and things that go bump in the night naturally arise. However, for other people, their fascination with the supernatural is more than a passing fancy.

However, not everyone who investigates the paranormal is a believer. To get to the bottom of suspected ghost incidents, some people use the scientific method and critical thinking.

Kenny Biddle is one of them. The paranormal claims of the science enthusiast and contributor to Skeptical Inquirer, a journal published by the Committee for Skeptical Inquiry that promotes science and reason, are investigated by scrutinizing images, videos, and chatting with those who feel they have been haunted.

“I try my hardest to unravel a riddle,” he said in an interview with The Washington Newsday. “My goal is to gather enough evidence to reach a strong and honest judgment that adequately explains a riddle.” He says, “I want to be the real-life Scooby-Doo group.”

Kenny’s investigations range from debunking images taken at the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colorado, that allegedly show ghostly figures, to explaining how an XBox’s Kinect sensor—which detects and tracks 48 different points on each player’s body and repeats this 30 times every second—isn’t spotting ghosts as some believe, but rather putting together random data and identifying it as human-like shapes.

Believers who became skeptics

While Biddle used to believe in the paranormal, he now considers himself a skeptic, which he claims does not hinder his research.

“I used to believe in anything from ghosts and demons to ancient aliens and Bigfoot roaming the American countryside. “Believing in an afterlife and spirits was just part of my upbringing as a Catholic,” he explains. “In 1997, I began exploring purportedly haunted areas. Back then, I was the traditional ghost hunter, conducting more anomaly hunting [searching for unexplainable phenomena]than actual investigations.” The fact that science had failed to show ghosts exist, while a slew of ghost hunters claimed to have proof of the paranormal was a watershed moment for Biddle, he says.

“I saw something odd; all of these ghost hunters were acquiring images, films, and audio clips of a phenomenon that,. This is a condensed version of the information.