Scholz Takes Over From Merkel As Germany Enters A New Era

On Wednesday, Olaf Scholz will take over as chancellor of Germany, ending 16 years of Angela Merkel at the helm as a new centre-left-led coalition assumes control of Europe’s largest economy.

Scholz, who will be sworn in by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier after being formally elected by the Bundestag lower house of parliament, has promised wide “continuity” with Merkel while making Germany greener and fairer.

Under Merkel’s leadership, the finance minister led his Social Democrats to victory in the September 26 election, an outcome that was inconceivable at the start of the year due to the party’s festering splits and low support.

Scholz, 63, has pieced together Germany’s first national “traffic light” coalition with the environmentalist Greens and the liberal Free Democrats, termed after their respective colors.

Their four-year agreement, signed late last month, is dubbed “Dare for More Progress,” a reference to Willy Brandt’s landmark commitment to “Dare for More Democracy” in 1969.

“We have an opportunity for a fresh beginning for Germany,” Scholz told his party over the weekend as it voted 99 percent in favor of the coalition deal.

The coalition aspires to reduce carbon emissions, modernize citizenship rules, raise the minimum wage, and have Germany join a small group of countries around the world that have legalized marijuana.

After the Merkel years of business-driven pragmatism, the incoming foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, has promised to take a harsher stance with autocratic governments like Russia and China.

In Germany’s first gender-balanced government, Greens co-leader Baerbock is one of eight women.

Scholz, a self-described “feminist,” stated last week, “That conforms to the culture we live in — 50% of the power goes to women.”

Scholz and his staff promise stability at a time when France is preparing for a contentious presidential election next year and Europe is still reeling from the effects of Brexit.

However, the approaching coalition has already been put to the test by a brutal fourth Covid wave.

“We have to make a fresh start while dealing with the corona pandemic,” Scholz said Tuesday, surrounded by his appointed finance and economy ministers, Christian Lindner and Robert Habeck.

More than 103,000 people have died in Germany as a result of coronavirus, with fresh infections on the rise since the weather turned chilly, pushing intensive care units to capacity.

