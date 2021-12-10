Scholz, Germany’s next chancellor, makes his European debut.

For his first foreign trip since taking office this week, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will go to Paris and the EU and NATO headquarters on Friday, with Russia tensions and the climate in the spotlight.

Germany’s new leader has promised to follow in the footsteps of his predecessor, Angela Merkel, who stood down after 16 years in power on Wednesday.

Scholz was elected with a ragtag coalition of environmentalist Greens and business-friendly Free Democrats, all of whom pledged to improve Europe’s “strategic sovereignty.”

His first official travel will take him to France, where he will meet President Emmanuel Macron, as is customary.

He’ll then travel to Brussels, where he’ll meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, EU Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen, and European Council President Charles Michel ahead of the bloc’s summit next week.

The European reaction to the epidemic and the climate problem, mounting calls for a diplomatic boycott of China’s Olympics, and Russia’s troop build-up on Ukraine’s border are all expected to dominate discussions.

Scholz had warned Moscow on Thursday that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, a Russian proposal to transport natural gas to Germany and a key cause of conflict with several partners, will have “consequences.”

The project could soon play a key role as Western governments prepare to impose further sanctions on Moscow.

“With Nord Stream 2, Germany has the huge global weapon in its palm without ever seeking it,” said German Marshall Fund researcher Ulrich Speck.

New Green Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in Paris on Thursday that Berlin would set its stance on Russia and China in close cooperation with European allies, laying the framework for the visit.

She welcomed France’s plans to change carbon taxation when the country takes over the EU chair in January, calling the 2015 Paris climate agreement a “brilliant moment in world diplomacy.”

Baerbock emphasized the importance of the rule of law and human rights in the EU ahead of a trip in Poland on Friday, saying her ministry would now “help take the lead” for Berlin on future multilateral climate measures.

She did admit, though, that Germany, which plans to shut down all of its nuclear power facilities by next year for safety reasons, did not share France’s enthusiasm for nuclear as a viable energy source for Europe’s net-zero climate objective.

Scholz is a well-known figure in Germany, having served as Merkel’s finance minister and vice chancellor.

Despite his extended support for Germany’s signature budget austerity policies, The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.