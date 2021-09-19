Scholz consolidates his lead in the German TV debate.

With less than a week until the election, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz cemented his position as frontrunner in a last three-way television discussion on Sunday, with the race to successor Angela Merkel deadlocked.

Scholz of the Social Democrats delivered another strong, but low-wattage performance against Merkel’s conservative CDU candidate Armin Laschet and Green candidate Annalena Baerbock, winning a viewer poll after the prime-time show.

Scholz, who is also Germany’s vice chancellor, won the discussion with 42 percent of the vote, compared to 27 percent for Laschet and 25 percent for Baerbock.

Scholz was a touch more forceful than in past debates, but he was still the most Merkel-like and statesmanlike, according to Bild, the top-selling daily.

“Laschet went on the offensive, but he struggled against the two opponents,” according to Bild, who often put up a united front against the conservative.

With time running out, Laschet has been fighting to reclaim a poll advantage he held until July, when a series of gaffes caused his approval ratings to plummet.

He risks leading his group to its worst post-war score as he campaigns in the shadow of Merkel, who is stepping down after 16 years in power.

With an estimated 40% of voters undecided, Laschet looked unable to score a knockout punch or persuade Scholz, 63, to make a rare blunder during the discussion.

Although the Social Democrats have a two-to-six point advantage over Laschet’s CDU/CSU group with roughly 25% support, the outcome is still regarded uncertain given expected fluctuations as the results come in next Sunday.

Baerbock, 40, is presently polling between 15 and 17 percent after a great start in the spring, a reversal mainly attributed to her relative inexperience.

The three contenders faced questions on growing social inequality in Europe’s top economy, plans to combat the climate problem, and security challenges from Islamic extremists and the extreme right in a spirited, informative conversation short on actual zingers.

Scholz has pitched himself as Merkel’s rightful heir with his moderate, level-headed approach to administration, much to the chagrin of conservatives.

He did say, however, that after four years of conservative power, three of which were in a “grand coalition” with the Social Democrats as a junior partner, “the CDU belongs in opposition.”

Scholz hammered home his message of "respect" for people left behind during a period of tremendous economic progress, saying he would ensure pension rates as chancellor.