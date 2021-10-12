Scandal has tarnished the image of IMF Chief Georgieva.

Despite charges of data tampering, Bulgaria’s Kristalina Georgieva was re-elected as the head of the International Monetary Fund on Monday. She is characterized as a respected economist with a strong history in international finance.

After Christine Lagarde left to run the European Central Bank, the 68-year-old took over as head of the Washington-based crisis lender in October 2019.

After an inquiry revealed that she was among top officials at the World Bank who altered data from its highly watched Doing Business report in favor of China during her employment there, she was immersed in scandal two years later.

The Fund’s Executive Board, on the other hand, “reaffirmed its entire trust” in Georgieva on Monday, retaining her as managing director.

Georgieva praised the verdict, calling the claims “baseless.”

She was the lone candidate for the position of International Monetary Fund (IMF), which is historically led by a European, while the World Bank is led by an American.

However, because she was over the age limit of 65, the Fund’s regulations had to be changed to allow her appointment.

She had spent the majority of her career with the World Bank, rising to become its chief executive in 2017.

She was born and raised in Sofia, where she spent 26 years teaching economics and gaining environmental knowledge with a concentration on agriculture and sustainable development.

Fighting inequality and climate change, as well as better integrating women into the economy, have been her top concerns at the IMF.

When Georgieva took over the IMF, trade tensions between the US and China were wreaking havoc on the global economy.

No one could have predicted the global economic and social disruption that followed a few months later when the Covid-19 pandemic broke out, devastating economies and daily life all over the world.

The claims against Georgieva from an outside legal firm came as a shock to her fans, who described her as unquestionably honest.

Following the revelation of the investigation’s conclusions last month, US economist and Nobel laureate Joseph Stiglitz stated that Georgieva is “a brave leader in facing the economic impact of the pandemic, as well as in positioning the fund as a global pioneer on climate change.”

Other supporters have cited her campaign to boost the IMF’s reserves in order to expand its lending capacity to needy countries.

According to Jeffrey Sachs, director of Columbia University’s Center for Sustainable Development, Georgieva risks becoming a victim of “anti-Beijing hysteria,” with some Washington politicians saying that China interferes with global institutions.

