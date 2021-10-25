Saudi Arabia’s reliance on oil raises questions about its ‘Net Zero’ pledge.

Experts said on Sunday that Saudi Arabia’s pledge to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2060 must be accompanied with a plan to phase out fossil fuels.

They questioned if the world’s largest oil exporter would increase production capacity despite the vow, while Greenpeace questioned the timing of the statement on Saturday.

Saudi Arabia, one of the world’s top polluters, is accused by the watchdog of attempting to deflect criticism at next week’s COP26 climate-change summit in Glasgow.

COP26 intends to put the world on a road to net zero by mid-century, as the global need to prevent global warming grows.

Greenpeace MENA campaigns manager Ahmad El Droubi stated in a statement, “We question the seriousness of this announcement, as it coincides with plans for the kingdom to grow its oil production.”

Aramco, Saudi Arabia’s state-owned oil company, announced earlier this month that it intends to raise production capacity from 12 million to 13 million barrels per day by 2027.

El Droubi said Riyadh’s net zero vow “looks to be nothing more than a geopolitical measure to relieve political pressure ahead of COP26.”

The kingdom “will have to make a big push on energy efficiency and decarbonizing the power industry,” according to Ben Cahill, senior scholar at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Saudi Arabia also announced that it would join a worldwide initiative to reduce methane emissions by 30% by 2030, while Aramco pledged to becoming a carbon net zero enterprise by 2050.

More than 130 nations, according to the UN, have established or are considering a goal of decreasing greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by mid-century, a goal it calls “imperative” for preserving a livable climate.

Carbon neutrality refers to a balance between carbon emissions and carbon absorption in the atmosphere.

The Saudi vow came after the United Arab Emirates, another major oil exporter, announced its intention to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. On Sunday, Bahrain, which exports refined petroleum, made a similar guarantee to Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries’ largest crude producer, also relies significantly on oil and natural gas to meet its expanding power demands and desalinate its water.

The sun-drenched desert country, with a population of 34 million people, is expected to emit roughly 600 million tonnes of CO2 per year, somewhat more than France (population 67 million) and significantly less than Germany (population 67 million) (population 83 million).

Mohammed bin Salman, the crown prince and de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia, made the statement on Saturday. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.