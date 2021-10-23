Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter, has set a goal of zero carbon emissions by 2060.

Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler declared on Saturday, days before the COP26 global climate summit, that the country’s goal is to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2060.

The kingdom, which is one of the world’s worst polluters, recently announced that it would join a global initiative to reduce methane emissions by 30% by 2030.

More than 130 countries, according to the UN, have established or are considering a goal of decreasing greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050, a goal it calls “imperative” for preserving a habitable climate.

“Through Saudi Arabia’s circular carbon economy model, I announce today Saudi Arabia’s objective to reach net zero emissions by 2060,” Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman stated in a taped remark at the “Saudi Green Initiative” gathering.

“I am glad to announce energy-related efforts that will reduce carbon emissions by 278 million tonnes annually by 2030, voluntarily more than doubling the target set,” Prince Mohammed stated.

“We also announce that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has joined the Global Methane Pledge.”

Saudi Arabia will “contribute to decreasing global methane emissions by 30% by 2030, as part of its commitment to achieve a cleaner, greener future,” according to a statement.

Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told the conference that the 2060 objective would “allow us to have a smooth and viable transition without incurring economic or social effects.”

The decisions came a day after United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described the present climate scenario as “a one-way ticket to calamity,” emphasizing the importance of “avoiding a failure” at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

The summit in the Scottish city, which took place between October 31 and November 12, is viewed as a critical step in establishing global carbon targets to curb global warming.

Saudi Arabia announced a broad initiative to combat climate change and cut carbon emissions in March, which included a proposal to plant billions of trees over the next few decades.

Prince Mohammed stated at the time that the OPEC leader plans to cut emissions by generating half of its electricity from renewables by 2030.

The crown prince stated on Saturday that the first phase will involve planting over 450 million trees and restoring eight million hectares of deteriorated land.

Saudi Arabia also announced the creation of new “protected regions.”

The move takes the kingdom’s overall protected areas to more than 20% of its total territory, according to Prince Mohammed, who said that the first round of green projects cost more than 700 billion riyals ($186.6 billion).

