Saudi Arabia says it wants to be carbon-free by 2060.

Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler announced Saturday, days before the COP26 global climate summit, that the country’s goal is to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2060.

The kingdom, which is one of the world’s worst polluters, recently announced that it would join a global initiative to reduce methane emissions by 30% by 2030.

“Through Saudi Arabia’s circular carbon economy model, I announce today Saudi Arabia’s objective to reach net zero emissions by 2060,” Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman stated in a taped remark at the “Saudi Green Initiative” gathering.

“I am glad to announce energy-related actions that will cut carbon emissions by 278 million tonnes per year by 2030, voluntarily more than doubling the target announced, which is anticipated at 130 million tonnes per year,” Prince Mohammed said.

He went on to say, “We also announce the kingdom’s accession to the Global Methane Pledge.”

Saudi Arabia will “contribute to decreasing global methane emissions by 30% by 2030, as part of its commitment to achieve a cleaner, greener future,” according to a statement.

The decisions came a day after United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described the present climate scenario as “a one-way ticket to calamity,” emphasizing the importance of “avoiding a failure” at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

The summit in the Scottish city, which took place between October 31 and November 12, is viewed as a critical step in establishing global carbon targets to curb global warming.

Saudi Arabia announced a broad initiative to combat climate change and cut carbon emissions in March, which included a proposal to plant billions of trees over the next few decades.

Prince Mohammed stated at the time that the OPEC leader plans to cut emissions by generating half of its electricity from renewables by 2030.

Saudi Arabia now uses oil and natural gas to meet its fast-growing power needs as well as desalinate its water, which consumes massive amounts of oil on a daily basis.

The measures come as Saudi Aramco, the kingdom’s cash cow, is being scrutinized by investors due to its emissions.