Saudi Arabia has pledged over $1 billion in climate initiatives.

Saudi Arabia offered more than $1 billion for new environmental programs on Monday, as the world’s biggest oil exporter stepped up its efforts to improve its environmental credentials ahead of the COP26 climate meeting next week.

Crown prince and de facto ruler Mohammed bin Salman unveiled two programs to support the “circular carbon economy” and offer “clean fuel” to help feed the world’s 750 million people just two days after setting a goal of carbon neutrality by 2060.

The total cost of the projects was estimated to be 39 billion riyals ($10.4 billion). Saudi Arabia will contribute 15%, with the rest coming from regional funding and other countries, according to Prince Mohammed.

“Today, we are ushering in a green age for the region, knowing that these reforms would benefit not just the environment but also the economy and security,” he said at the Middle East Green Initiative Summit in Riyadh.

“We will seek to build a regional investment fund for circular carbon technology solutions, as well as a worldwide drive to deliver clean fuel solutions to feed more than 750 million people globally.”

The Saudis advocate a concept known as the “circular carbon economy,” which tries to collect and store carbon so that it may be reused in other products.

John Kerry, the climate envoy for US President Joe Biden, supported the Saudi initiative, calling the shift to greener energy the “greatest market opportunity the world has ever known.”

“I believe the crown prince understands that the ones who come into that market will be the winners,” he told the audience.

The event, which included leaders from Qatar and Pakistan among others, comes after Prince Mohammed established a goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2060 at the Saudi Green Initiative on Saturday.

Greenpeace has questioned the validity of that goal, which comes after Saudi Aramco announced plans to increase crude production capacity to 13 million barrels per day by 2027.

Saudi Arabia, one of the world’s top polluters, was also accused by the watchdog of attempting to deflect criticism at COP26. The goal of the Glasgow summit is to put the world on a road to net zero emissions by the middle of the century.

Saudi Arabia also said on Saturday that it would join a worldwide initiative to reduce methane emissions by 30% by 2030, while Aramco pledged to being a carbon net zero enterprise by 2050.

According to the United Nations, more than 130 countries have committed. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.