Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have joined Western calls to end the coup in Sudan.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which have close connections with Sudan’s military, joined the US and the UK in asking the coup leaders to restore the civilian government on Wednesday.

The combined position with the two Arab states, which had previously merely stressed Sudan’s stability, comes amid cautious expectations in Washington that the military can be persuaded to accept a face-saving retreat.

“We share the international community’s grave concern over Sudan’s situation. We demand that its civilian-led transitional government and institutions be fully restored as soon as possible “The US State Department made a joint statement.

“We call for the immediate release of all individuals detained in connection with recent events, as well as the lifting of the state of emergency,” the statement stated.

“Violence has no place in the new Sudan; we encourage all sides to engage in productive discourse on this issue, and we urge all to prioritize peace and security for the Sudanese people.”

Egypt, headed by general-turned-president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, whose position has enraged Sudanese demonstrators, was conspicuously absent from the joint statement.

The US has led the condemnation of the military’s coup on October 25, which disrupted a fragile democratic transition in which authority was shared with a civilian government.

The United States quickly halted $700 million in economic aid to Sudan that was in the works.

The African Union has also put pressure on Sudan, suspending the continent’s third-largest country until “the successful restoration of civilian-led transitional leadership.”

After his predecessor, Donald Trump, courted dictatorial regimes, Vice President Joe Biden has made democracy promotion a priority on his diplomatic agenda.

According to US authorities, the United Arab Emirates has disproportionate power in Sudan and aided in the release of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok by top General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

During a trip to Rome and Glasgow for the Group of 20 and COP26 climate summits, Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the Sudan crisis with his counterparts from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

“I believe the Emirates share our worry about Sudan’s stability,” US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman told reporters on Tuesday.

“In our opinion, the stability of Sudan is contingent on reinstating the civilian-military relationship that existed throughout the transition,” he stated.

