Saturn will be closest to Earth in 2021, according to incredible photos.

Saturn put on a show for Earth this week, as the gas giant emerged in the early hours of Monday EDT at its closest and brightest for the year.

A number of backyard photographers took out their telescopes to get a glimpse of the ringed world as it moved across the sky as a result of the occurrence.

A selection of the pictures are shown here, with the faraway planet and its distinctive rings clearly visible.

From my garden in #Johannesburg, this is #Saturn in opposition. Celestron 8″ – ZWOASI224mc – 2 x barlow – CGEM DX mount

4 x 2500 frame stacked photos were derotated.

#Astrophotography Sharpcap – Autostakkert – Registax – WinJupos – Lightroom pic.twitter.com/q3Tlu3cWS3

August 2, 2021 — Grant Petersen (@GP O11)

Jupiter, Io, and Europa are the three moons of Jupiter. I also photographed Saturn at opposition, but the seeing was terrible once it was high enough to shoot. pic.twitter.com/hPdIMq13Qy

August 2, 2021 — Enda Kelly (@EndaKel26546887)

2 nights ago, Saturn was photographed. Saturn is in opposition, which means it is brightest and best to photograph or observe. #Astrophotography Thank you to @peachastro for his fantastic videos. Using @zwoasi 174MM and @QHYCCD 5III462C cameras, L(RGB) i/c a 10″ Newt, 2xBarlow. pic.twitter.com/P14sTHxDWP

August 3, 2021 — Cyberblitz (@cyberblitz_)

Tonight is Saturn from the comfort of your own home.

#Saturn #Astrophotography #Astronomy pic.twitter.com/Sh8JOjfxK9 #Saturn #Astronomy #Astronomy #Astronomy #Astronomy #Astronomy #Astronomy #Astro

August 3, 2021 — SJ Taylor, PhD (@DrSTGeo)

#astronomy #astrophotography #Saturn pic.twitter.com/txu1swZiob Today Saturn is at its brightest in 2021#astronomy #astrophotography #Saturn pic.twitter.com/txu1swZiob

August 2, 2021 — Dana Alsagheir (@dana ams)

On Monday, Saturn shone brightly because it was in opposition to the sun from Earth’s perspective, a phenomenon known as opposition.

Saturn’s opposition is “essentially a “full Saturn,” according to Gordon Johnston, a retired NASA official who writes monthly articles on skywatching prospects.

Another way to think about planetary opposition is that it occurs when the Earth passes between a planet and the sun.

Astrophotographers value oppositions because they provide an excellent opportunity to shoot a planet in the sky. Planets in opposition appear larger and brighter than they would otherwise.

Opposition can also help you find fainter items in the dark. This is a condensed version of the information.