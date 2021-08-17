Satellite Images Show Landslides Caused By Haiti’s Deadly Earthquake [Photos].

The impact of the Haiti earthquake on a mountainous area is depicted in a sequence of NASA satellite photographs. Tropical Storm Grace, which reached the Caribbean island on Monday, may exacerbate the issue, according to the agency.

A fatal 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, with its epicenter barely 60 miles west of the famous 2010 earthquake, according to NASA Earth Observatory. Both earthquakes occurred along the Enriquillo-Plantain Garden fault, but this time the quake struck a hilly location “between Petit-Trou-de-Nippes and Aquin,” according to the agency.

The striking change in the terrain around southern Haiti’s Pic Macaya National Park before and after the earthquake may be seen in NASA Earth Observatory satellite photographs.

On a clear day, the hilly landscape may be seen in the first photograph, which was taken in January.

The same location is seen in a second image obtained by NASA’s Operational Land Imager (OLI) and the USGS’s Landsat 8 satellite on the day of the earthquake. The photograph shows how different the area looked after the earthquake, with sections that were formerly green exhibiting evidence of landslides.

Many of the landslides appeared to have occurred in “sparsely populated areas,” according to the pictures.

It’s probable that landslides occurred elsewhere, but cloud cover on the day prevented satellites from capturing the full scope of the devastation, according to the agency.

Unfortunately, the situation may worsen in the coming days as a result of tropical depression Grace’s forecast severe rains. This might make the response efforts much more difficult, as the already impassable roads could be exacerbated by the rains.

“Some hillslopes that were destabilized by the earthquake but did not become landslides may be pushed past their limit of stability by the rain, resulting in more landslides,” said Robert Emerson, a landslide expert at NASA’s Earth Applied Sciences Disasters Program.

“Debris and rock already mobilized by the earthquake could be transported as devastating debris flows by flash flooding. “At the moment, the material is primarily at the base of hills, but rivers swiftly filled by rain might sweep it downstream, causing serious damage to people living further away from the landslides,” he warned.

In the aftermath of the quake, over 1,400 people have perished, 6,900 have been injured, and hundreds more are still missing, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

