Satellite images show how wildfires in the United States and Canada appear from space.

Massive swaths of sky above North America are shrouded in smoke from ongoing forest fires spanning Canada and the western United States, according to satellite footage.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has released footage of a timelapse of the Earth as seen from its GOES-17 satellite.

A blanket of smoke covers much of the United States and Canada, as seen in this timelapse.

UPDATE: Smoke from numerous #wildfires across Canada and the western United States has now blanketed much of the sky in both countries, as seen here from @NOAA’s #GOES17 this afternoon. More than 90 big wildfires are currently blazing in 12 states across the United States. pic.twitter.com/ZnwkZXHyir

August 2, 2021 — NOAA Satellites – Public Affairs (@NOAASatellitePA)

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, there are presently roughly 90 significant wildfires burning across the United States, consuming over 1.8 million acres of land in 12 states (NIFC).

To deal with the incidents, over 22,000 firefighters and support personnel have been assigned.

According to the NIFC’s Monday bulletin, a number of fires in Montana were quite active, as were numerous fires in California.

As part of the four-satellite GOES-R program, GOES-17 is one of the most advanced weather satellites ever launched by the United States. It was launched aboard an Atlas V 541 rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on March 1, 2018.

The satellite is in a geostationary orbit, which means that the speed of its orbit around the Earth is the same as the rotation of the Earth.

As a result, the satellite is always looking at the same portion of the Earth from a height of around 22,300 miles, allowing it to track changes over time.

The satellites can be used to detect flash flood dangers, track storms, warn of tornadoes, and monitor energetic particles that cause radiation hazards.

The number of fires and acres burned in the United States from January 1 to August 2 this year surpassed the same time in 2020. There have been 38,014 fires so far, consuming 3,079,748 acres. According to NIFC data, 32,231 fires occurred last year, resulting in 2,149,283 acres burned.

