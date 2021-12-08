Satellite Images Show Antarctica Plunging Into Darkness During Total Solar Eclipse [Photos].

On December 4, Antarctica was completely darkened by the year’s only total solar eclipse. Satellites in space were able to obtain a glimpse of the phenomena, despite the fact that only a few people were able to witness it in person.

When the moon crosses between the sun and the Earth, a total solar eclipse occurs. Only a few scientists, tourists, and professionals were able to witness the total solar eclipse this year, which was only visible from Antarctica.

But it doesn’t rule out spectacular views of the year’s only total solar eclipse, which was observed by several satellites from space.

The total solar eclipse was captured in two magnificent photographs by NASA Earth Observatory on Tuesday. The Earth Polychromatic Imaging Camera (EPIC) on the Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCVR) satellite, which always has a “global view” of the Earth from 1.5 million kilometers distant, captured the first one. A patch of darkness generated by the eclipse on the planet’s southern hemisphere can be seen in it.

Another image, obtained by the Landsat 8 satellite’s Operational Land Imager (OLI) instrument, shows a comparison of the Pensacola Mountains between Dec. 15, 2019 and Dec. 4, 2021, when the mountains were completely dark.

The 2021 image was shot at precisely 7.35 a.m. UTC (2.35 a.m. ET), only minutes before totality at 7.44 a.m. UTC. It’s an even cooler view when you know that Antarctica has just two seasons: summer and winter, with six months of brightness and six months of darkness respectively. The eclipse dimmed the skies over Antarctica, which had been enjoying six months of daylight.

The total solar eclipse was also captured by astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

“The Expedition 66 crew crammed inside the Cupola on Saturday morning to watch the total solar eclipse pass across Antarctica and the Southern Ocean,” NASA astronaut Kayla Barron said. “The moon casts an oblong shadow on the Earth’s surface in this location. It was a breathtaking sight to behold.” An excellent shot of the eclipse was also shared on Twitter by a Twitter user. Although this photo wasn’t taken from space, it was taken from a Boeing 787 when it flew over the Weddell Sea, according to the user.

Those who missed this year's eclipses need not worry; there will be four eclipses in 2022, according to Time and Date. Two total lunar eclipses are among them.