Sanjay Mortimer, a 3D printing legend, has died, prompting a flood of tributes.

According to the company he co-founded, 3D printing pioneer Sanjay Mortimer has died.

Mortimer’s age and cause of death were not given. He was born in 1989, so when he died, he was in his early thirties.

Mortimer was a well-known character in the 3D printing field, and his death was met with regret by a number of specialist news publications and enterprises.

3D printing is a manufacturing method that involves creating a three-dimensional object from a digital file using a 3D printer.

Since the 1980s, the technology has been in development. While it has not yet been used as a method of mass production on a worldwide scale, according to financial website Investopedia, it has the potential to disrupt manufacturing industries.

3D printing has been utilized by businesses to quickly create product models or prototypes. It has also amassed a community of hobbyists who 3D-print things for enjoyment outside of industry.

Mortimer was a founding director of E3D, a 3D printing firm situated in the United Kingdom that distributes 3D printing components.

In 2012, he and a group of pals began 3D printing as a pastime, but it quickly transformed into a business when they developed a 3D printing component that was popular with online consumers.

Mortimer was described as “a legend in our field” by E3D in a statement released online on Wednesday.

The company stated, “Sanjay’s team will deliver on our mission of altering the way humanity makes commodities.”

Mortimer is described as “an extraordinarily well-loved and inspirational leader” by the 3D Printing Industry media firm.

Mortimer had a “warm personality, contagious enthusiasm, and sense of humor,” according to Matter Hackers, a 3D printing startup.

“Sanjay was an amazing person and I will miss him dearly,” said Matt Stultz, community manager for 3D printing business Prusa3D.

MicroSwiss, a 3D printing parts company based in the United States, stated that the industry had “missed a very bright and brilliant individual.”

