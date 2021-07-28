Salmon Injured by Deathly Hot Water Temperatures in a Video

According to an Oregon-based nonprofit organization that safeguards the river’s water quality, sockeye salmon in the Columbia River in the Pacific Northwest have been seriously harmed by the recent heatwave’s elevated water temperatures.

The salmon developed “dramatic sores and fungus” due to lethally hot water temperatures, which are producing thermal stress reactions in the fish, according to a video posted Tuesday by the Columbia Riverkeeper.

“The sockeye are dying here. They’re dying of suffocation. They’re in dangerously hot water, as you can see. “We are in the midst of a salmon crisis, and it is past time for Congress to act,” Don Sampson, a member of the Northwest Tribal Salmon Alliance’s advisory board, told Columbia Riverkeeper.

Salmon have spent years in the water, according to Sampson, and are now heading north to breed. The numerous dams in the areas where they are migrating have slowed water flow, resulting in stagnant cesspool reservoirs that heat up and kill the salmon. The salmon will not even be able to reach their native spawning area.

The heat wave that has been wreaking havoc on the Pacific Northwest has only added to the fish’s precarious predicament.

According to the Guardian, the conservation group shot the video during a heat wave on a day when water temperatures reached 70 degrees Fahrenheit, which is dangerous for anadromous fish if they are exposed to it for lengthy periods of time. The Columbia River cannot rise above 68 degrees due to the Clean Water Act.

According to a NOAA fisheries assessment, Snake River sockeye are on the endangered species list.

With rising concerns about climate change-related dramatic temperature swings, the extinction of naturally spawned salmon species could be a problem in the near future.

The executive director of Columbia Riverkeeper, Brett VandenHeuvel, told the Guardian that government authorities should consider this as a sign that they need to take immediate action to combat climate change’s effects.

“This is a terribly depressing image of our future, in my opinion. However, I see it as a call to action as well. We can take mitigating steps to safeguard the salmon and cool our rivers,” he stated. “And if this film doesn’t elicit some serious thought, I’m not sure what will.”

The Chinook salmon population in Northern California’s Sacramento River was recently endangered by high temperatures.