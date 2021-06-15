SafeMoon Crypto supporters try to sway Kim Kardashian after she made a post on Ethereum Max.

After posting an ad for a cryptocurrency on Instagram, SafeMoon investors are attempting to forge an alliance with Kim Kardashian.

The reality TV star is being bombarded with SafeMoon-related postings on social media, with the intent of bringing the fledgling cryptocurrency to her attention.

It follows Kardashian’s promotion of EthereumMax on Sunday, when she posted an Instagram commercial for the cryptocurrency.

“Are you guys interested in cryptocurrencies???? This is not financial advice; rather, I’m relaying what one of my friends recently told me about the Ethereum Max token.” the advertisement stated.

“Ethereum Max burnt 400 trillion tokens—roughly half of their admin wallet—a few minutes ago, giving back to the entire e-max community.”

“Swipe up to join the e-Max community,” Kardashian encouraged viewers in her post.

Celebrities and public figures, most notably Tesla founder Elon Musk, have demonstrated their power to impact the value of cryptocurrencies merely by making favorable or negative comments about them on social media.

Financial experts have previously cautioned This website about the dangers of cryptocurrency trading, such as extremely unpredictable values that might rise or fall based on little more than excitement.

Musk, who has 57 million Twitter followers, frequently tweets about bitcoin, dogecoin, and other cryptocurrencies, and his tweets have a significant impact on the tokens’ value.

He did, however, remove the Tesla and SpaceX Facebook accounts in 2018, and claims he’s never had a Facebook account.

Kardashian, on the other hand, has 228 million Instagram followers, 69 million Twitter followers, and 33 million Facebook fans.

Many of the SafeMoon investors who are currently lobbying Kardashian are most likely doing so in the hopes of persuading her to say something positive about the cryptocurrency online, hence increasing its popularity and value.

@KimKardashian hey there so I seen you posted about crypto currency. You should grab some #SAFEMOON for your crypto currency bag. It’s the best upcoming crypto on the market and it’s helping people in Gambia. Look into it and if you like it grab it

— Jeremiah’s life (@JeremiahFoor) June 15, 2021

#safemoon Kim you wanna know about it?

— buy. This is a brief summary.