Rwanda is reducing emissions by using electric motorcycles.

Evode Niyorurema, a Rwandan motorcycle taxi driver, had no idea he was on the front lines of the East African country’s fight against climate change when he converted his gas-guzzler to an electric motorcycle.

“I converted to an electric motorcycle because I wanted to avoid growing fuel expenses and the cost of having to drive to the garage all the time (for repair),” the 37-year-old explained to AFP.

Rwanda Electric Motors Ltd, the company in charge of upgrading his trip, has converted roughly 80 motorcycle taxis — the most frequent mode of public transportation in Kigali — and built another 200 brand-new electric motorcycles for usage.

The project, which is co-financed by Rwanda’s government and the United Nations Development Programme, is part of a national effort to cut carbon dioxide emissions by 16 percent by 2030 and another 38 percent over the next decade.

With July, the government abolished import duties on electric and hybrid vehicles, as well as charging station equipment, in the hopes of hastening Rwanda’s transition away from fossil fuels and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Donald Kabanda, CEO of Rwanda Electric Motors, told AFP that his argument to riders was based on the long-term affordability of electric vehicles.

He claims that a single charge of an electric battery may go up to 60 kilometers (37 miles), compared to 35 kilometers for a litre of gasoline.

He stated that charging the battery costs roughly 900 Rwandan francs (87 cents), compared to around 1,000 Rwandan francs for a litre of gasoline.

“So, in terms of economics, the riders have an advantage,” Kabanda explained.

In addition to his company, two Kigali-based companies, Ampersand and Safi Moto, manufacture electric motorcycles, and Volkswagen began importing electric vehicles for its ride-hailing platform Move in October 2019.

Despite the fact that electric and hybrid automobiles are less expensive than their gasoline-guzzling counterparts, demand for them remains low in Rwanda, where taxes on non-electric imported vehicles range from 40 to 80 percent.

Kigali-based Between 2019 and 2020, Victoria Motors supplied only 37 hybrid vehicles, mostly to NGOs and private companies, according to AFP.

Electric vehicles are out of reach for the vast majority of Rwanda’s 13 million inhabitants, whose GDP per capita is less than $800, according to the World Bank.

Instead, the government is focusing on public transportation as the primary catalyst for reform.

The authorities intend to convert 30%.