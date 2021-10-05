Russian Space Junk Could Have Been Photobombed by the Most Distant Cosmic Explosion Ever.

A dazzling flash of light, thought to come from the most distant cosmic explosion ever seen by astronomers, could be explained by light reflected by space junk.

The gamma-ray burst (GRB) was tracked back to GN-z11 32, according to research released in 2020 by Kavli Institute for Astronomy and Astrophysics and Peking University researcher Linhua Jiang and his team. This galaxy is so far away that the Hubble Space Telescope views it as it was just 400 million years after the Big Bang, 13.2 billion years ago.

According to two recent study publications published in the journal Nature Astronomy, the burst of light was more of a fluke. The authors of a new paper suggest that the burst of light was actually light reflected from a spent Russian rocket that “photobombed” the astronomers while they were collecting data. Micha Jerzy Michaowski is a researcher at Adam Mickiewicz University’s Astronomical Observatory and Faculty of Physics.

The authors wrote in the report, “We show a definite correlation of GN-z11-flash with the Breeze-M upper stage of a Russian Proton rocket in a highly elliptical orbit.” “This eliminates GN-z11-flash as the farthest-reaching GRB yet discovered. This emphasizes the value of a comprehensive database of Earth satellites and debris, which would allow accurate interpretation of astronomical observations.”

Even though these powerful bursts of light are associated with the entire gravitational collapse of a dead star into a black hole, which happens quite frequently, the chances of having a telescope fixed on an area of space when this happens are tiny at best.

In data acquired by the W. M. Keck Observatory in Hawaii, the chances of catching such a GRB from a galaxy that existed when the Universe was just 400 million years old are one in ten billion.

Michaowski and his team searched Space-Track, the largest publicly available database of Earth satellites and space debris, to see if the flash of light was from a lighter reflected by a piece of human-made space debris, and discovered that Breeze-M space debris had a trajectory that brought it in line with the distant galaxy GN-z11 as the. This is a condensed version of the information.