Russian gas shipments to Europe are being scrutinized.

With the coming of winter in Europe and rising energy prices, tensions are high over the supply of Russian gas, particularly through the Yamal-Europe pipeline, which goes through Poland and Belarus.

The Yamal pipeline, however, is only one part of a complex gas infrastructure network formed not only by energy requirements, but also by broader economic interests and politics, including Russian-Ukraine tensions.

The pipeline, which began operation in 1994, spans over 2,000 kilometers (1,242 miles) from Torjok, Russia, to Germany, passing through Belarus and Poland.

It transports 30 billion cubic meters of Russian gas to Europe each year, making it one of the most essential carriers for Russian gas delivery to Europe.

Russia supplies gas to Germany at a lower price than it does to Poland, partly to compensate for the higher transit costs incurred due to the longer delivery distance.

However, this means that buying Russian gas from Germany is more cost effective for Poland.

Some of the gas sold to Poland by German traders goes directly into Polish territory, and if that isn’t enough, the pipeline may be reversed to send more to Germany’s eastern neighbor.

According to data obtained by AFP from management company Gascade, the pipeline has been working in reverse since December 21, with gas flowing east back into Poland from the German border.

This means that Germany has not received gas from Yamal in the last few days.

Other large pipelines, such as Nord Stream I and TurkStream, continue to transport Russian gas to Europe.

The Yamal pipeline has been known to function in reverse for short periods of time, but this current reversal comes amid political tensions over fears that Russia may attack Ukraine.

In Germany, the government has stated that if there is any “escalation,” it will halt construction of another gas pipeline, Nord Stream 2, which has yet to receive approval from regulators.

Some European countries, including Poland and Ukraine, have accused Moscow and the Russian energy corporation Gazprom of slashing gas supplies to Europe in order to put political pressure over the tensions.

The variation in gas flow through the Yamal pipeline is simply due to fluctuating orders, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who denies any political agenda.

For its part, Gazprom has dismissed as "completely groundless and unacceptable" charges that it is not delivering enough gas to Europe.