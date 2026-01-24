Russia Strikes Kyiv During Peace Talks, Killing One and Injuring Dozens

As peace talks between Ukraine, Russia, and the West continued in Abu Dhabi, residents of Kyiv were battling the aftermath of a deadly missile attack. On the second day of the trilateral summit, Russia launched a heavy barrage of missiles and drones on Ukrainian cities, killing at least one person and injuring 23 others.

Russian Attacks Target Kyiv Amid Diplomatic Efforts

The strikes, which hit energy infrastructure in both Kyiv and Kharkiv, plunged millions of Ukrainians into darkness during the dead of winter. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha condemned the attack, calling it a “barbaric” move that undermined the very concept of peace talks. “This proves that Putin’s place is not at the table of peace, but in the dock of a tribunal,” Sybiha said in a strong statement, denouncing the Russian president’s actions.

Ukrainian officials were quick to accuse Russia of using terror as a tool in its negotiation strategy, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calling for the full implementation of air defense agreements with the United States. “We need these agreements in place now,” Zelenskyy demanded, emphasizing the urgency of bolstering Ukraine’s defense capabilities against further attacks.

Message of Strength: Moscow’s Timing Raises Tensions

The timing of the assault was seen as deliberate and highly provocative. The attack came as diplomats gathered in Abu Dhabi for what were hoped to be breakthrough peace talks. Moscow’s 375 drones and 21 missiles signaled that Russia was not engaging in the process in good faith but was instead looking to gain leverage through violence. The dramatic escalation has left many questioning whether a ceasefire is even possible while such attacks continue.

As the day ended, the optimism that had surrounded the peace talks faded. What was supposed to be a diplomatic mission now appears increasingly like a hostage situation, where Ukraine faces mounting pressure to negotiate under the threat of continued military strikes. The war, not diplomacy, remains the central reality for millions of Ukrainians.