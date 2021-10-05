Russia stakes claims in the space tourism race by launching the first film crew into orbit.

Roscosmos, Russia’s space agency, has just delivered a Russian actress and a film director to the International Space Station (ISS) in preparation for the first feature film to be shot in space.

According to a tweet from the International Space Station, actress Yulia Peresild, director Klim Shipenko, and Roscosmos astronaut Anton Shkaplerov arrived at the orbiting science laboratory at 8:22 a.m. EDT on Tuesday morning after Shkaplerov safely guided their Soyuz MS-19 capsule into a docking bay.

They had taken off from Kazakhstan’s Baikonur Cosmodrome a few hours before.

Peresild and Shipenko will be joining seven other astronauts already on board the International Space Station. Astronauts from NASA, the European Space Agency, Japan’s JAXA space agency, and Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov, both Russians, are among them.

The two actors are set to film scenes for a film called “Challenge”—also known as “The Challenge” in some reports—in which Peresild plays a surgeon who must travel to the space station to save a sick crew member.

Peresild and Shipenko will only be on the ISS for around 12 days before returning to Earth with another Russian cosmonaut, according to the Associated Press. Professional astronauts typically stay on the ISS for many months at a time.

The launch is the next stage in a growing open space sector that allows non-professional astronauts—tourists—to leave Earth.

It’s been dubbed a new space race, a race to build a viable company that will allow people to travel to space if they can afford it.

In the United States, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin is seeking for a piece of the space tourism pie, while Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic is also vying for a spot. This year, both companies have successfully launched space tourism missions.

Soon after, SpaceX launched the Inspiration4 mission, in which an all-civilian crew orbited Earth for the first time in history.

Russia, which has a long history as a space pioneer, is also eager to participate. “Such missions that help publicize our achievements and space exploration in general are fantastic for the country,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said after the launch of MS-19 on Tuesday, according to AP.

The mission signifies that Russia has succeeded in securing the participation of an actor or actress.