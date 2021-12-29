Russia is considering closing the Memorial’s Human Rights Centre.

A Moscow court will hear a lawsuit against the Memorial group’s rights center, which documented Soviet-era purges, on Wednesday, a day after Russia’s Supreme Court outlawed the main organization in a watershed moment in the country’s history.

The shutdown of Memorial International provoked an international outcry on Tuesday, with the US, France, and the Council of Europe criticizing it.

Memorial is Russia’s most notable human rights organization, founded in 1989 by Soviet dissidents including Nobel Peace Prize laureate Andrei Sakharov. It has documented Stalin’s purges and advocated for political prisoners and other marginalized groups’ rights.

Memorial International, which maintains the network’s huge archives in Moscow and oversees the work of regional offices, was ordered closed by Russia’s Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Prosecutors accused Memorial of failing to label all of its publications with the “foreign agent” label, which is applied to organizations that receive contributions from other countries. Memorial also “creates a misleading image of the USSR as a terrorist state and denigrates the memories of World War II,” according to the prosecution.

Prosecutors have also moved to abolish Memorial’s Human Rights Centre for failing to declare its publications as “foreign agents” and for allegedly glorifying terrorism and extremism.

The Moscow City Court will hold a new hearing in that matter on Wednesday.

The trials mark the end of an era in Russia’s post-Soviet democratisation process, which began this month and lasted 30 years.

On condition of anonymity, a Memorial lawyer told AFP that he had no doubt the court would order the closure of Memorial’s Human Rights Centre on Wednesday.

The lawyer told AFP, “It’s evident.”

Kenneth Roth, Executive Director of Human Rights Watch, expressed concern that the center will be shut down.

In a video statement, he said, “It is an incredible travesty that the Kremlin is now seeking to close down Memorial.”

“It speaks to the Russian government’s fears that the honest and impartial accounting of its activities that Memorial gives would no longer be tolerated,” he continued.

“If looking in the mirror is too painful, the solution is to change one’s behavior, not to break the mirror.”

Memorial International promised to appeal and find “legal solutions” to continue its work in a statement released Tuesday evening.

“Memorial is neither an organization nor a social movement,” according to the statement.

“Russian folks have a desire to know about memorials. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.