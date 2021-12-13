Russia has vetoed a UN resolution describing climate change as a threat to global security.

On Monday, Russia vetoed a Security Council resolution that explicitly linked climate change and global security, despite the fact that the proposal was backed by a majority of UN member states.

The proposed resolution, which was backed by Niger and Ireland, urged Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to “integrate climate-related security risk as a core component into comprehensive conflict-prevention policies.”

Twelve of the Council’s fifteen members voted in favor of the wording.

China abstained, while India voted no, claiming that global warming was primarily a matter of economic development, not international security.

The resolution requested a report from the UN Secretary-General within two years “on the security implications” of climate change on issues before the Security Council, as well as recommendations on how to address these threats.

According to diplomats who spoke on the condition of anonymity, Russia’s objection was difficult to comprehend, considering that the resolution itself “was not extreme.”

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the United Nations, said Moscow’s veto had “no legitimacy.”

She stated, “The climate catastrophe is a security crisis.”

Geraldine Byrne Nelson, Ireland’s UN envoy, warned before the voting that the resolution was simply a “modest first step.”

She stated that “we need to better grasp this relationship” between security and climate change. “We have to look at it from a global perspective.” Abdou Abarry, her Niger counterpart, called opposition to the bill “short-sighted.” Following the vote, Nelson and Abarry called vetoes “anachronisms,” which permanent council members the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Russia, and China have had since the UN was created after World War II. “If it does not change, this council will never be able to fulfill its role for international peace and security. It must represent the current era, the risks to international peace and security that we confront, and the challenges that we face “they stated

It was the latest in a string of Russian Security Council vetoes on problems as diverse as Ethiopia and Libya, Sudan, and the Central African Republic.

At the UN Security Council, China has frequently partnered with Russia, while the US under Joe Biden has done little to act as a counterweight.

Vassily Nebenzia, Russia’s UN envoy, said a resolution would “cause confusion and duplication” with other UN climate change forums.

“The direct link between terrorism and climate change,” he continued, “is far from evident to us.”