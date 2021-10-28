Royal Dutch Shell should be broken up, according to an activist fund.

Royal Dutch Shell should be broken up, its low-carbon investment bolstered, and more wealth returned to shareholders, according to a key activist investor.

As he launched his investment in the company, activist Daniel Loeb bemoaned how the Anglo-Dutch major’s stock price has lagged behind that of oil industry rivals, calling for a “radical strategy” shift from the oil giant.

In a letter to shareholders, Loeb stated, “Shell has too many competing stakeholders pushing it in too many different ways, resulting in an incoherent, conflicting set of plans seeking to accommodate various interests but pleasing none.”

In the second and third quarters, Loeb, the founder of the New York-based hedge fund Third Point, said he bought shares in Royal Dutch Shell. The shareholding was valued at over $500 million by the Wall Street Journal, and about $750 million by the Financial Times.

Loeb, who rose to notoriety as a result of activist efforts at Yahoo, Sotheby’s, and other firms, urged that Shell create a separate “legacy” petroleum division that “could restrict capex beyond what it has already promised, sell assets, and emphasize cash return to shareholders.”

According to Loeb, the other standalone company might make “aggressive” investments in renewables and other low-carbon sectors.

Traditional oil businesses are at a fork in the road, according to Loeb’s letter.

Shell was ordered to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by a Dutch court in May, marking a significant victory for climate activists. The decision was the latest blow for traditional oil businesses as public concern about climate change grows.

Oil businesses, meanwhile, are benefiting from a much better business climate as commodity prices rise, and are expected to announce considerably better earnings later this week.