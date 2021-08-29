RovR RollR Review: Super Tough Cooler with Great Accessories Goes Anywhere

Good times happen everywhere coolers go. The difficulty is that, while rolling up to the pool is simple, sandy beaches, forested campsites, and other difficult terrain are inaccessible to most coolers—even those with wheels. (And even two people lugging them fully laden can be a daunting undertaking.)

RovR’s RollR series of coolers can go almost anywhere because to their knobby, 9-inch puncture-resistant rubber tires. However, while its portability drew our interest, it was its other amazing features and accessories that persuaded us to want to try one for ourselves.

Adding to the Journey and the Destination

If you have to roll where you’re going, chances are you’ll want to carry along some additional items in addition to the cooler. As a result, I really enjoy how the camping bin makes that possible. It folds up into an open cubby that carries a fair amount of blankets, tents, and gear from a flat position attached to the top of the cooler.

Some of that equipment could include the RollR’s other essential optional extras. Yes, it has dual cupholders for your beverages as well as a prep board for preparing your food. The umbrella-rod holder, useful for sunny days for automobile camping, and a strong tow arm, built expressly to link a bike to peddle the cooler to a spot too remote for four wheels, are two accessories you would not expect.

I like how the cooler’s six anchor points are designed to keep most of the accessories in place (other than the BikR kit, which has its own dedicated connection point). Although I won’t be slicing salami or avocados wherever I go, it’s wonderful to know that this device considers the entire experience in addition to its primary goal of delaying food warming.

Maintaining Its Cool

All the bells and whistles in the world won’t help if your cooler can’t keep your drinks cold and your perishables from rotting. This accomplishes both tasks admirably. First, with the help of strong but stretchy rubber latches that hold the lid firmly in place, an airtight gasket seals in the chilly air. Next, even while they’re stationary, the huge wheels provide a useful additional purpose: they keep the cooler’s sloped bottom surface off the heated ground.

