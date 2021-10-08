Ron Johnson’s claim that “we don’t have an approved vaccine” is debunked.

COVID vaccine mandates in the United States, which effect tens of millions of people, have received both praise and criticism.

Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin has been a vocal figure in the vaccination controversy, and while his spokesperson has previously stated that he is “pro-vaccine,” Johnson has consistently attacked what he has referred to as “Biden’s divisive and liberty-robbing vaccine mandate.”

The Complaint

Johnson has claimed in two different interviews with Fox News that there is “no licensed vaccine” in the United States and that the ones that are available are only for emergency use (EUA).

During public health emergencies, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) employs emergency use authorizations to make medical countermeasures like vaccines available.

“These restrictions are driven by the FDA’s bait and switch that we now have an approved vaccine,” he told Tucker Carlson on Monday.

"These restrictions are driven by the FDA's bait and switch that we now have an approved vaccine," he told Tucker Carlson on Monday.

"In America, we don't have an approved vaccine." They did that for the Comirnaty, and I believe it's accessible in Europe. However, the Pfizer vaccine offered in the United States is not FDA-approved; it is only approved for emergency use."

He had made a similar allegation on the same news program a few days before. "They approved the Comirnaty version of Pfizer medications," he stated. It isn't available in the United States. It's even something they admit." The Details This assertion, which has been made by others, boils down to the fact that on August 23, the FDA authorized the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and stated that it would be marketed as Comirnaty from that point forward.

At the same time, an existing EUA for the vaccination was extended. This was done so that children aged 12 to 15 may obtain the vaccine, which was previously only available to individuals aged 16 and over.

As The Washington Post reported in August, some incorrectly assumed that this meant the Pfizer vaccine had not been authorized, and that it was simply a mechanism for the FDA to impose the old emergency use version of the vaccine.