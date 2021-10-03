Rome’s mayoral elections are dominated by garbage and wild boars.

The people of Rome voted on Sunday to elect a new mayor, who will face the difficult task of improving public transportation and waste management in the Italian city, which has been labeled one of the world’s dirtiest cities.

Voting began late Monday across the country, from the Eternal City to Milan, Naples, and Bologna, for local elections that will be widely monitored as a harbinger for the general elections in 2023.

Residents in Rome, on the other hand, who live in one of the world’s filthiest cities, according to a rating published last month by the British magazine Time Out, are more worried with the city’s persistent transportation, floods, trash, and pothole problems.

The state of trash management is so terrible that wild boars are frequently spotted walking through residential areas, attracted by the rubbish pile-up.

Out walking her dog in Trastevere’s lovely neighborhood, where bins frequently overflow onto the cobblestones, 60-year-old resident Tiziana De Silvestro said the cause of the problem is trash left overnight outside pubs and restaurants.

“Now the city is overrun with animals, including crows and seagulls, as well as mice and cockroaches,” she remarked.

Rome’s current mayor, Virginia Raggi of the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S), has received plaudits for taking on the Casamonica family of loan sharks and narcotics traffickers, the city’s ferocious new mafia.

However, her widely derided proposals to deploy sheep as lawnmowers and bees to tackle pollution – while rotting garbage piles up next to playgrounds, buses suddenly burn in the heat, and weeds run rampant – could cost her dearly.

According to the latest polls published before the pre-election blackout, the right-wing alliance’s nominee, Nicola Michetti, is likely to gain the most votes due to a split on the left.

However, he is unlikely to receive more than the 50% of votes required to avoid a run-off in two weeks, and surveys suggest he will lose in round two to Democratic Party candidate Roberto Gualtieri, a former economy minister.

“Today we have seagulls and boars, tomorrow it could be cholera,” Michetti, a 55-year-old lawyer, warns.

Giorgia Meloni, the leader of the far-right Brothers of Italy group, has declared Rome to be a worldwide joke.

Meanwhile, Gualtieri and rival centre-left candidate Carlo Calenda have called for round tables with specialists to address the wild boar problem.

A total of 12 million electors are eligible to vote in the elections, which are taking place not only in the country's major cities but also in rural areas.