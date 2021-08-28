Rivian, an electric vehicle manufacturer funded by Amazon, has filed for an IPO.

Rivian Automotive, an Amazon-backed electric truck and utility vehicle maker, announced on Friday that it had filed for a stock market listing as it prepared to ramp up production and deliveries.

The California-based company claimed it has filed for an initial public offering “confidentially” under a rule that allows it to keep its financial information hidden.

The offering’s size and pricing range were not disclosed.

Since its inception in 2009, Rivian has acquired more than $10 billion in finance, including a commitment from Amazon to buy 100,000 electric delivery vehicles from the company. Earlier this year, it was estimated to be worth $26.7 billion.

In addition to Amazon delivery vehicles, Rivian manufactures electric trucks and sport utility vehicles for the general public, with pricing starting at roughly $70,000.

Rivian’s announcement comes as governments around the world, including the United States, prioritize the development of electric vehicles, and the global auto industry ramps up EV production.

Rivian’s website is already accepting vehicle orders, with delivery beginning in January 2022. Several other automakers are introducing electric vehicles in an attempt to challenge Tesla as the market leader.

Ford Motor Company, Fidelity Investments, T. Rowe Price, and Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund are among its investors.