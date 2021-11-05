Risky Behavior: Scientists Say Fish Rub Against Sharks To Exfoliate [Watch].

Why would a fish purposefully brush its body against a predator? A group of researchers discovered that this dangerous habit may have a crucial role in aquatic species.

Some fish approach sharks and even rub their bodies against them, which may seem paradoxical. This isn’t the first time the behavior has been noticed. According to a news release from the University of Miami’s Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science, a group of researchers has discovered that this activity may be more widespread and important than previously imagined.

The researchers looked at witness testimonies, images, videos, and drone footage of fish chafing their bodies against a shark’s skin for their study, which was published in the journal Ecology, The Scientific Naturalist. They found 47 occurrences of the activity in diverse areas across the world.

“They observed 12 fin fish chafing against eight distinct shark species, including great white sharks,” according to UM.

In a video uploaded by the researchers, it can be seen that the fish are not only swimming near to the sharks, but are also rubbing their bodies against the predators’ skin. Silky sharks were also seen engaging in the action, this time rubbing up against a much larger whale shark.

The occurrences lasted anywhere from eight seconds to 15 minutes, according to UM, and the number of fish involved ranged from one to more than 100 at a time.

“While chafing between fish and inanimate objects like sand or rocky substrate has been well documented, this shark-chaffing phenomenon appears to be the only scenario in nature where prey actively seeks out and rubs up against a predator,” said study co-lead Lacey Williams of the UM Rosenstiel School in a news release.

So, why are the fish acting in such a perilous manner? It’s possible they’re doing it for no other purpose than to exfoliate. All creatures have parasites and bacteria on their surfaces, and in most cases, the hosts have created their own methods for getting rid of these ectosymbionts.

In the case of the fish, it’s probable that they’re utilizing the skin of sharks. According to research co-author Neil Hammerschlag, shark skin has tooth-like scales known as denticles.

The sharks' V-shaped denticles help them swim quicker and more quietly by reducing turbulence and drag. In fact, some Olympian swimsuit designs have tried to imitate this trait in order to help swimmers enhance their pace.