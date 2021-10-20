Rio Tinto claims that by 2030, it will have halved its emissions.

Rio Tinto, an Australian mining company, unveiled ambitions on Wednesday to decrease direct carbon emissions by half by 2030, exceeding earlier commitments as the company strives to green its highly polluting operations.

Rio Tinto announced that from now until the end of the decade, it will invest roughly $7.5 billion to reduce so-called scope one and two emissions, which include emissions from mining operations and power usage.

“Governments are setting more ambitious targets and expediting climate change efforts,” the firm said in a statement, emphasizing the need to “remain relevant.”

“The general public is also asking that businesses do more to reduce carbon emissions.”

For years, the mining behemoth has been chastised for the damage it produces, including deadly waste at a Papua New Guinea mine.

Mining is predicted to account for four to seven percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, according to McKinsey consultants.

When indirect emissions, which are not included in Rio Tinto’s objective, are factored in, the figure jumps to over a third of the global total.

Others burning the mines’ coal or using the mines’ iron ore to produce steel are among them.

Rio Tinto’s announcement comes just weeks before a key international climate summit in Glasgow, which aims to decarbonize much of the globe by 2050.

Rio Tinto’s 2030 plan, which is a threefold increase over its prior goal, will put pressure on Australia’s government to follow suit.

After years of dithering and diplomatic pressure from the US and other allies, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has reluctantly endorsed a 2050 carbon-neutral target.

However, he is under pressure from coal-loving coalition partners and has so far refrained from announcing a new 2030 goal.

Morrison has a razor-thin parliamentary majority and is facing a tough reelection fight, so he’s unlikely to go to Glasgow with a concrete short-term goal in mind.

According to critics, this enhances the risk of the issue being passed on to the next generation of Australian leaders, making the 2050 goal less likely to be realized.

Australia is a major exporter of coal and natural gas, and its economy is heavily reliant on the mining industry.

Rio Tinto’s action was hailed by Greenpeace Australia-Pacific as “an indicator of fast rising corporate momentum on carbon reduction.”

“One of the country’s major polluters is now outpacing the federal government in terms of climate commitment,” Greenpeace stated.

“Scott Morrison’s flimsy climate targets aren’t up to the task, since the business energy shift has left them in the dust.”