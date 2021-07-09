Richard Branson’s Trip to Space: When Will He Go? How to Watch the Virgin Galactic VSS Unity Launch on Livestream

On July 11, Virgin Galactic, Richard Branson’s space tourism venture, will launch its first fully crewed spaceflight, which will be livestreamed.

The voyage, dubbed Unity 22, will be the company’s VSS Unity spaceplane’s 22nd test flight and the fourth with a crew on board.

For the first time, the plane will be piloted by two pilots and four mission specialists, including Sir Richard Branson, the founder of the Virgin Group.

The test flight is set for July 11, however the exact timing has yet to be determined. Virgin Galactic is hosting its own livestream on YouTube, which will start at 9 a.m. EDT.

The stream is also available on Virgin Galactic’s website, as well as on the company’s Twitter and Facebook accounts.

The voyage is scheduled to take out from Spaceport America, a space launch facility near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. Virgin Galactic does not own the spaceport.

Branson, 70, has been teasing the test flight for days, starting on July 2 with a daily countdown on his Twitter account.

10…

9…

2 July 2021 — Richard Branson (@richardbranson)

The goal of the voyage, according to Virgin Galactic, is to see what kind of experience customers will have in a fully crewed customer cabin, including seat comfort, view of Earth, and weightlessness.

“After more than 16 years of research, engineering, and testing, Virgin Galactic is at the vanguard of a new commercial space sector, which is set to open space to humanity and alter the world for the better,” Branson said in a statement earlier this month.

Blue Origin, the space tourism startup created by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, will compete with Virgin Galactic.

On July 20, Blue Origin will launch its maiden crewed flight. The crew will include Bezos, as well as a number of additional visitors, including 82-year-old pilot Wally Funk and Bezos’ younger brother Mark.

However, in terms of how they get to space, the two businesses are adopting opposite methods.

Virgin Galactic will use a spaceplane instead of a single-stage vertical rocket with the crew capsule attached on top, like Blue Origin will.

Rather of being launched straight from the ground,