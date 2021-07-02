Richard Branson is set to beat Jeff Bezos to space, but the CEO of Blue Origin says it won’t matter.

When he takes his first journey onboard Virgin Galactic’s VSS Unity spaceplane in less than two weeks, Richard Branson will become the first billionaire in space, surpassing Jeff Bezos. However, Blue Origin’s CEO Bob Smith has stated that it will not be considered a voyage to space.

As Virgin Galactic rushes to achieve operational space tourism, Branson, the British billionaire and founder of the Virgin Group business empire, said on Wednesday that he would be part of a crew of six aboard the spaceplane’s next test voyage.

“I am proud and pleased to be going on this flight,” Branson said in a statement, adding, “Virgin Galactic still has testing to come, and this is the moment for me to appraise the astronaut experience.”

The trip will be the fourth crewed test flight of the VSS Unity for Virgin Galactic. It will take place on July 11th.

Branson is trying to fly to space before Jeff Bezos, the billionaire CEO of Amazon, who is scheduled to be launched into orbit on July 20 by his own space tourism company, Blue Origin.

However, the bragging rights have been called into question. “We wish him [Richard Branson] a nice and safe flight,” Bob Smith, CEO of Blue Origin, told The New York Times. “But they’re not flying above the Kármán line, and it’s a completely different experience.”

The Kármán line is a well-known border that marks the start of space. It is approximately 62 miles above sea level.

For example, the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale, the world’s governing body for air sports, cites the Kármán line as the dividing line between aeronautics and astronautics.

NASA and the US military, on the other hand, would disagree. They both believe that space begins 50 miles above the Earth’s surface.

The VSS Unity from Virgin Galactic is expected to reach a height of more than 50 miles, but not quite exceed the Kármán line. The flight of Blue Origin, on the other hand, is seeking to nudge it over.

In terms of who can blast their founder, Virgin Galactic is still expected to score a point over Blue Origin in next week’s flight, at least for US government agencies. This is a condensed version of the information.