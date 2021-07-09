Review of the Zvox AV157: The Best Way to Hear What People Say on TV

When it’s tough to understand what the characters on TV are saying, turning up the volume makes everything else louder as well. However, the Zvox AV157 TV Speaker isolates and enhances speaking voices using patent-pending technology.

In fact, this little, low-cost soundbar has a total of 12 levels of voice amplification split between two modes (six each for AccuVoice and SuperVoice). To gain a sense of its audio capabilities, I watched many dialogue-heavy shows (such as Impractical Jokers) and action-packed movies (such as Thor: Ragnarok). And I was blown away.

Setup is quite simple.

It couldn’t have been any easier to turn on the speaker. I just put in the speaker and connected an optical connection from the TV to the back, and I was good to go.

Similarly, the remote control is straightforward and intuitive. The only time I needed to consult the handbook was to figure out how to turn on SuperVoice mode (by holding down the AccuVoice button).

What It Really Sounds Like

The initial AccuVoice level (shown by a flashing AC 1 on the speaker) sounded rather standard. When the AccuVoice button on the remote was pressed to start AC 2, the audio loudness increased dramatically, especially in the voice range.

AC 3 through AC 6 identified smaller, more subtle differences in my opinion. The sound quality was excellent throughout, with the upper levels sounding as if you cupped your hands around your mouth to make yourself more audible to someone across the room.

My goal was to listen at the lowest AccuVoice level where voices sounded clear and sharp to minimize sound accentuation, which for me was AC 2.

I’m not sure how SuperVoice mode varies in terms of technology, but it definitely has a different sound. After cycling through the game’s six levels, I found that I preferred the first one. The fact that I don’t have a considerable amount of hearing loss is perhaps the most difficult aspect of testing this product for me. As a result, I found the higher degrees of this mode to be extremely sharp, if not hissy. However, I imagine that someone who is profoundly deaf would appreciate and benefit from such sound signature.

