Review of the Vizio P Series Quantum 2021 TV: The Best Big Screen for the Money

Because of their superb blend of features and quality for the price, the Vizio P Series Quantum TVs are among our favorites. The 75-inch Vizio P Series Quantum (P75Q9-J01) is one of the greatest big-screen TVs you can buy right now, according to rigorous testing.

You get a lot of screen and features for less than the competition at $1,899.99 for the 75-inch model. This model includes Vizio’s newest gaming capabilities, including as variable refresh rate and 4K at 120 Hz, which are essential for PS5 and Xbox Series X gameplay.

Vizio’s deep blacks are achieved through a combination of high contrast and a large number of local dimming zones. The high peak brightness can be overwhelming at times, but it’s simple to manage. It does a good job with reflections, although light bulbs tend to reflect on the screen. We can put a tall soundbar in front of the TV without blocking any of the screen because of the design.

Although Vizio’s Smart TV functions are faster than prior models, it can still be slow at times. Apple AirPlay 2 and Google Chromecast support, on the other hand, help to make up for it.

If you’re looking for a 75-inch TV for about $2,000, the Vizio P Series Quantum from 2021 is a great option.

$1,899.99 at Amazon, GameStop, Best Buy, Sam’s Club, and Vizio.

Performance

The Vizio P Series Quantum 2021 performs admirably in all areas. This is what you want on a big-screen TV, which will undoubtedly become the most sought-after viewing location in your home. The image quality is excellent overall, thanks in part to the numerous local dimming zones that aid black levels in games and movies. When the sun floods our family room in the early evening, the screen can grow really bright, which is very handy. Despite this, the screen is bright enough to see and well controls reflections.

We discovered the P75Q9-J01 was the ideal method to immerse oneself in the story unfolding in front of us while binge-watching Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, and You on Netflix. We tested the Spectrum app on Apple TV 4K for streaming TV and were pleasantly surprised by the quality. This is a condensed version of the information.